Little Agate to change locations

Little Agate's new storefront
Little Agate's new storefront(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations.

Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.

Little Agate Owner Leah Blanchard says the move will bring the store closer to the heart of Marquette.

“I think this new location really is bringing us closer to the heart of Marquette,” said Blanchard. “Closer to trails, closer to other businesses that really represent what Marquette is all about.”

Little Agate will be closed Dec. 24 until Jan. 12 to renovate the new space.

Little Agate also hopes to fill its new space with more employees. To apply, send an email with your resumé and an introduction to littleagate906@gmail.com.

