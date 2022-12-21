Last push for Shannon’s Home Cooking angel tree donations

Angel Tree at Dis N Dat
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon’s Home Cooking and Dis N’ Dat thrift store in Gwinn are helping families in need this Christmas. Inside Shannon’s Home Cooking there is an angel tree that lists the ages and interests of children whose families need help giving them Christmas gifts.

About a dozen kids’ lists remain on the angel tree. Shannon’s Home Cooking is also taking monetary donations. For the volunteers organizing the angel tree, it’s all about helping those in need.

“It’s giving back, I’ve been in a position before where people have helped me and organizations have helped me so, it’s nice to be in a position to help others, we really get fulfilled by giving back to the community,” said Miriam Dwelley, Shannon’s personal assistant.

On Christmas Eve they’ll gather the donations and deliver them to the families, just in time for Christmas.

