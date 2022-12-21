JJ Packs provides food for Marquette families in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit is making sure students have the food they need this holiday season.

For the last eight years, JJ Packs has provided food to Marquette Area Public School families in need. Around 175 families are receiving assistance from the program. It provides food year-long, but during Christmas break families will get an extra-large pack of food and a gift card to buy groceries.

“It is just humbling that this is still going and that there are people still supporting it given the hard times and the cost of food,” JJ Packs Co-Director Kristin Marchiol said.

The program relies on community donations and support to keep it running strong. Visit JJ Pack’s website to make a donation or to learn more information.

