Jason Sadowski sentenced to life in prison

Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Jason Sadowski will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murder.

In Alger County Circuit Court Wednesday morning, judge Brian Rahilly sentenced Sadowski to life in prison, with a minimum of 50 years. This comes after Sadowski was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in October for the murder of his roommate Timothy Mozader in 2019.

His charge was reduced to second-degree murder last Tuesday.

Sadowski still pushed self-defense in his closing statement to the court.

“I regret that Mr. Mozader is dead, but he still would have been alive if he hadn’t attacked me. Mr. Mozader attacked me from behind, swinging a titanium cane that he held upside down,” Sadowski said.

Meanwhile, Alger County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Steinhoff said justice was served correctly on Wednesday.

“The citizens can breathe a sigh of relief today that justice was done due to the hard work and dedication of the Munising Police Department,” Steinhoff said.

After his sentence was handed down, Sadowski filed for an appeal.

