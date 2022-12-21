Ishpeming U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame gets endowment fund from generous board members

Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame gets an endowment fund.
U.S. Hall of Fame Entrance.
U.S. Hall of Fame Entrance.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in Ishpeming now has an endowment fund.

This is thanks to donations from two board members Brain Fairbank and Dave Holli. Totaling $200,000 the museum staff said funds will provide financial security while allowing them to invest in needed projects.

“The endowment will be generating an annual revenue stream for the hall,” said U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Executive Director Justin Koski. “But, also have a little bit more security by having an investment there in the event that larger projects need to be done... like this building is 32 years old.”

Koski said restoring the windows and roof is the museum’s first priority. He expressed they have already made an effort to brighten the place up. The endowment will be managed through the Community Foundation of Marquette County (CFMC).

CFMC CEO Zosia Eppensteiner said this fund will bring money and attention to the area.

“It’s such a landmark in our community that a lot of us take it for granted and that ability to support in a financial way as well and show our support as well is very important,” said Eppensteiner.

Eppensteiner expressed that the fund is just another way of supporting the community.

“It’s through these donations and these volunteers that do the work around the agency’s mission that we get to enjoy it on daily basis,” said Eppensteiner.

Everyone involved in this project stated this hall is a point of pride in this community for years, so they are going to make sure it lasts forever.

