Iron Mountain businesses share holiday spirit, Christmas holiday hours

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Maxx Entertainment Complex in Iron Mountain has a special visitor from the North Pole. Santa and Mrs. Claus are meeting with children, as well as decorating cookies and planting a spruce tree.

“It’s fun and inexpensive. Everybody seems to be staying at home a lot more lately. This gives them something to come out to do,” said Dave Fraser, Maxx Entertainment Complex owner.

“Santa’s Garden Workshop” is ongoing at the Maxx until 7 p.m. CT Wednesday. Fraser said one of his favorite parts of the holiday season is interacting with the community.

“The thing I enjoy the most is hearing and seeing the things that people give to each other,” Fraser said. “Families who are on hard times. It is awesome to hear about the stories about how they give. Even today, we have a canned food drive happening also.”

The Maxx is closed on Christmas Day but is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on Christmas Eve.

Another business open Christmas Eve is the Holiday Kitchen in Iron Mountain. The restaurant looks to welcome anyone looking for a place to eat.

“The Holiday Kitchen has been the area’s best family restaurant. It is going to be a great family atmosphere on Christmas Eve,” said Cameron O’Connor, Holiday Kitchen operations manager.

The restaurant will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT and closed Christmas Day. O’Connor said it’s important to give employees time with their families.

“Holidays is the best time to spend with family. I understand with the snowstorm we have coming; it’s going to be a little different for some people, but it is always a great time for families to get together,” O’Connor said.

Both Fraser and O’Connor welcome anyone Christmas Eve and wish everyone happy holidays.

