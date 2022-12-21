Holiday health care options, recommendations at OSF St. Francis Hospital

OSF OnCall logo
OSF OnCall logo(PRNewswire)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays are here, and with them, winter illnesses. If you’re feeling under the weather, OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends first trying to see your primary care doctor. They can give you more personalized attention and follow up after your visit.

If you can’t see your primary care doctor, OSF says you can visit a walk-in clinic and emergency room.

The walk-in clinic should be used when your condition isn’t life-threatening. Think colds, minor burns and pink eye. The emergency room is only for life-threatening emergencies.

If you’re not feeling well, it might be best to stay home instead of gathering with loved ones.

“I know the longing to see your friends and family and loved ones during the holidays. I understand that. But we want to see them next year, too. Stay home if you’re sick, try to keep everyone healthy,” said Matt Nelson, a nurse practitioner at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

OSF also has a telehealth option called OSF OnCall. It’s available 24/7/365. They say if the physician isn’t able to diagnose you virtually, you will be sent to the walk-in clinic and won’t be charged for your virtual visit.

Click here to get started with a virtual visit.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benefit-eligible families will receive holiday grocery assistance
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township
A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus
Sex offender sentenced to prison after traveling to UP and grooming minor

Latest News

To utilize the program, you must have a student attending MAPS.
JJ Packs provides food for Marquette families in need
Earl E Byrds
Earl E Byrds celebrates one year anniversary
FILE. House fire graphic.
1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire
Winter Weather Safety
MSP encourages preparedness ahead of winter storm