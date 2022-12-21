Holiday health care options, recommendations at OSF St. Francis Hospital

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays are here, and with them, winter illnesses. If you’re feeling under the weather, OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends first trying to see your primary care doctor. They can give you more personalized attention and follow up after your visit.

If you can’t see your primary care doctor, OSF says you can visit a walk-in clinic and emergency room.

The walk-in clinic should be used when your condition isn’t life-threatening. Think colds, minor burns and pink eye. The emergency room is only for life-threatening emergencies.

If you’re not feeling well, it might be best to stay home instead of gathering with loved ones.

“I know the longing to see your friends and family and loved ones during the holidays. I understand that. But we want to see them next year, too. Stay home if you’re sick, try to keep everyone healthy,” said Matt Nelson, a nurse practitioner at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

OSF also has a telehealth option called OSF OnCall. It’s available 24/7/365. They say if the physician isn’t able to diagnose you virtually, you will be sent to the walk-in clinic and won’t be charged for your virtual visit.

Click here to get started with a virtual visit.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.