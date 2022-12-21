Feeding America holding multiple distribution events Wednesday

(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America will be holding multiple food distribution events throughout the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday.

The first location will be in Schoolcraft County. It will be located at the Central Park Ball Field, at 345 Elm Street in Manistique. Distribution is set to begin at 10:00 a.m.

The second location will be in Luce County. It will be located at the G-C-C-P Dunlap Center, at 6545 M-123 in Newberry. That event will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Both mobile food pantry events are drive-thru events, it is requested that those picking up items stay in their vehicle. To find out more about the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry, and the services they offer, click here.

