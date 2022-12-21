Musk says he’ll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020.(Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

Musk’s announcement came after millions of Twitter users him asked to step down in an unscientific poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

Since taking over San Francisco-based Twitter in late October, Musk’s run as CEO has been marked by quickly issued rules and policies that have often been withdrawn or changed soon after being made public. He has also alienated some investors in his electric vehicle company Tesla who are concerned Twitter is taking too much of his attention.

Some of his actions have unnerved Twitter advertisers and turned off users. They include laying off half of Twitter’s workforce, letting go contract content moderators and disbanding a council of trust and safety advisors.

Musk, who also helms the SpaceX rocket company, has previously acknowledged how difficult it will be to find someone to take over as Twitter CEO.

Bantering with Twitter followers on Sunday, he said that the person replacing him “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted.

As things stand, Musk would still retain overwhelming influence over platform as its owner. He also fired the company’s board of directors soon after taking control.

Musk was questioned in court last month about how he splits his time among his electric vehicle company Tesla and rocket ventiure SpaceX and Twitter.

Musk said he never wanted to be a CEO of any company, preferring to see himself as an engineer.

