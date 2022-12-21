Earl E Byrds celebrates one year anniversary

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - In the heart of downtown Munising, Earl E Byrds diner has been serving breakfast for one year Wednesday.

To celebrate the anniversary, staff served free pancakes and coffee to customers.

“When we held our grand opening a year ago, we brought in free pancakes and coffee so we thought today we would do the same and show our appreciation to our customers,” General Manager Kristal Popour said.

Popour said there have been a few changes since opening day, particularly with menu items.

“We like to listen to what customers like, so we incorporated more weekly specials. For example, we have huevos rancheros and avocado toast this week. Every week is something different,” Popour said.

Earl E Byrds also incorporated goods from other local businesses.

“Like Kay’s Country Farm, we’re using their chorizo this week and the Trenary toast,” Popour said.

But like most new businesses, the first year was one for learning and adapting.

“We had a line out the door every day, we had our patio open so that helped. It brought in an extra 8 tables, but it was hard being fast enough with the kitchen we have to accommodate all the people we were bringing in,” Popour said.

Munising resident Joe Dolaski said he is not surprised the restaurant has been so busy.

“The menu is created by the same chef that creates the menu at Tracy’s and he’s a kind of culinary genius and you can definitely tell, this place is always packed,” Dolaski said.

Earl E Byrds looks forward to many more years of business.

