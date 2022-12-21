Earl E. Byrds to celebrate one year anniversary with free pancakes and coffee

Pancakes and coffee at Earl E. Byrds in Munising
Pancakes and coffee at Earl E. Byrds in Munising(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Earl E. Byrds in Munising is celebrating one full year of business. Wednesday, Dec. 21, they’re offering free pancakes and coffee from their sister business Gallery Coffee.

Earl E. Byrds’ owner says they’ve really been happy with the community support during their first year in business.

“We just want to celebrate our birthday the same way we did our grand opening, by giving away pancakes and coffee, the public was quite supportive when we first opened a year ago so we’re hoping to have the exact same outcome where people come out,” said Ana Dolaskie, Earl E. Byrds owner.

The free pancakes and coffee will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Earl E. Byrds is located on east Superior Street in Munising.

