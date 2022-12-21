Battle of the Bells continues

Jesse, MK, and Cody ring bells for a good cause
Jesse, MK, and Cody ring bells for a good cause(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good.

The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa, and Producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne. Cody Boyer, Jesse Wiederhold, and Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio represented the Evening News Team Wednesday.

Jesse said people were very generous while Cody said it felt great to be part of a good cause.

“The money just keeps coming in for a really good cause,” said Cody Boyer. “That’s enough winning there. Being part of a competition where everyone wins? We’ll take it any day of the week.”

“People’s hearts have been very warm today. We are already getting so many donations,” said Jesse Wiederhold. “It is great to say hi to everyone. Everybody has been so nice.”

The final collection totals are still being counted, so check back in later to see who did the most good.

