1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was found dead in a house that caught fire in Calumet Tuesday night.

At around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on Agent Street in Calumet Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the body of one person was found after the fire was put out. Foul play is not suspected, and the identify of the person who died will not be released at this time.

The Calumet Township Fire Department, Calumet Village Fire Department, Laurium Village Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and the State Fire Inspector assisted on scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.