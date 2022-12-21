1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was found dead in a house that caught fire in Calumet Tuesday night.

At around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on Agent Street in Calumet Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the body of one person was found after the fire was put out. Foul play is not suspected, and the identify of the person who died will not be released at this time.

The Calumet Township Fire Department, Calumet Village Fire Department, Laurium Village Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and the State Fire Inspector assisted on scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benefit-eligible families will receive holiday grocery assistance
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township
A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus
Sex offender sentenced to prison after traveling to UP and grooming minor

Latest News

Winter Weather Safety
MSP encourages preparedness ahead of winter storm
1 arrested after Escanaba traffic stop leads officers to fentanyl, meth
Feeding America holding multiple distribution events Wednesday
On Christmas Day, Little Brothers and Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) will host its annual...
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly looks for volunteer drivers and cookie donations for annual Christmas meals