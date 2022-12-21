1 arrested after Escanaba traffic stop leads officers to fentanyl, meth

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop in Escanaba uncovered fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 100 block of North Lincoln Road shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a large number of fentanyl pills and cash. A search warrant was then executed on the suspect’s residence.

During that search, a large amount of cash was discovered along with suspected methamphetamine, several handguns and rifles. The suspect is currently lodged in the Delta County Correctional Facility and will be arraigned Wednesday in 94th District Court. Their name has not been released.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office.

