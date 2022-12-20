Upper Michigan Today judges Negaunee Middle School’s door decorating contest

and the winners are...
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today took Tuesday’s show on the road to Negaunee Middle School for its door decorating contest’s wrap-up.

With much to see in little time, Principal Mike McCollum guides Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon through the school to look at the displays.

The UMT hosts begin their judging on the first floor, fifth-grade hallway, being blown away right away with a Home Alone-themed skit.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Negaunee Middle School to take a look at the student door decorating contest.

Things start to get hectic as Upper Michigan Today moves up to the second floor where seventh and eighth-grade classrooms reside.

Upper Michigan Today's Elizabeth and Tia judge the Negaunee Middle School door decorating contest.

Last but not least: the sixth-grade classrooms on the third floor.

The door displays are interactive, three-dimensional, and wildly creative.

Upper Michigan Today's Elizabeth and Tia judge the Negaunee Middle School door decorating contest.

It was too hard to pick a winner on air...

Upper Michigan Today's Elizabeth and Tia judge the Negaunee Middle School door decorating contest.

...so the judges spent extra time after the show filling out the scorecards and determining a fair winner... one from each floor.

Watch Peterson and Trudgeon announce the winners over the middle school intercom here.

https://fb.watch/hxBVBLxrcU/

The winning first-floor door. Congratulations to Mrs. Taseris’s class!

Congratulations to Mrs. Taseris's class for winning the door decorating contest on the first floor.(WLUC)

The winning second-floor door. Congratulations to Mrs. Nicholas’s class!

Congratulations to Mrs. Nicholas's class on winning the second-floor door decorating contest!(WLUC)
A Polar Express-themed door in the Negaunee Middle School door decorating contest.
A Polar Express-themed door in the Negaunee Middle School door decorating contest.(WLUC)

The winning third-floor door. Congratulations to Mrs. Jacobson’s class!

Tia and Elizabeth pose with a student from Mrs. Jacobson's class in front of one of the winning doors in the Negaunee Middle School door decorating contest.(WLUC)
Congratulations to Mrs. Jacobson's class on their winning Grinch-themed door!(WLUC)
A Grinch-themed door in the Negaunee Middle School door decorating contest.(WLUC)

It was a tough decision but winners had to be announced. Congratulations and good job to every student who participated.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

