Upper Michigan Today judges Negaunee Middle School’s door decorating contest

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today took Tuesday’s show on the road to Negaunee Middle School for its door decorating contest’s wrap-up.

With much to see in little time, Principal Mike McCollum guides Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon through the school to look at the displays.

The UMT hosts begin their judging on the first floor, fifth-grade hallway, being blown away right away with a Home Alone-themed skit.

Things start to get hectic as Upper Michigan Today moves up to the second floor where seventh and eighth-grade classrooms reside.

Last but not least: the sixth-grade classrooms on the third floor.

The door displays are interactive, three-dimensional, and wildly creative.

It was too hard to pick a winner on air...

...so the judges spent extra time after the show filling out the scorecards and determining a fair winner... one from each floor.

Watch Peterson and Trudgeon announce the winners over the middle school intercom here.

https://fb.watch/hxBVBLxrcU/

The winning first-floor door. Congratulations to Mrs. Taseris’s class!

The winning second-floor door. Congratulations to Mrs. Nicholas’s class!

The winning third-floor door. Congratulations to Mrs. Jacobson’s class!

It was a tough decision but winners had to be announced. Congratulations and good job to every student who participated.

