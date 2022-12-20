‘Project Lifesaver’ to come to Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A safety program for high-risk individuals that tend to wander will come to Dickinson County this winter.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of “Project Lifesaver.” The department received a large donation from the group called 100+ Women Who Care of Dickinson County to start the program.

The program looks to connect with caregivers of high-risk individuals who tend to wander. A tracking bracelet with a radio signal will be given to the participant, allowing law enforcement to locate the individual if they wander.

“These transmitters will now more efficiently locate these people in a timely manner,” said Aaron Rochon, Dickinson County undersheriff.

If interested, an application can be picked up from any Dickinson County law enforcement office. Applications will be reviewed by a review board.

“With COVID, there has been a shortage of caregivers in our area, a shortage of nursing home availability. Therefore, it has forced loved ones to keep people at home longer,” said Amy Brunswick, social worker.

There is currently no fee, but the sheriff’s department is looking for additional funding. Those interested in donating can contact Rochon at the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. Project Lifesaver will begin in February after first responders receive training on the equipment.

