Ontonagon Area Schools presents Joyful Smiles photos as winter break sendoff

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon Area Schools has only a few days left until holiday break.

Before students and staff leave, the school hopes its Joyful Smiles photo booth project can send everyone off in good spirits.

“Joyful Smiles and being able to come to the photo booth and get your picture taken, whether you want a big bright one or if you want to be silly, is a way for us to encourage laughter and fun as we move into our last couple of days together,” said Ontonagon Elementary School Principal Liz Grenke Leach.

Complete with accessories such as antlers and glasses, the photo booth is open to all students and staff.

Leach especially hopes for all staff to join in on the fun.

“When I talk about this as a celebration of getting through this time and getting to break,” continued Leach. “We often think about teachers, but we have office staff, bus drivers, custodians, counselors and we have kitchen staff. It really is a team effort.”

This is just one of many holiday-themed activities the school has done.

Students have been busy all month creating gifts for teachers and decorating their classrooms.

“We have everything from Christmas trees made out of handprints to snowmen to winter scenes inside a home,” said Ontonagon Elementary Special Education Teacher Heather Beck. “And the kids have been greatly involved in those decorations.”

The students themselves have big plans for the holidays.

Some, like Fourth Grade Student Jayden Wettberg, are eager to enjoy the snow.

“Playing in the snow, making forts, and sleeping in a bunch,” said Wettberg.

And others are ready for high-speed fun in the cold, like Fourth Grade Student Gunner Kemp.

“Going sledding or going snowmobiling,” said Kemp. “We usually hitch as a sled to the back of the snowmobile, and we usually got out in the field for about three hours.”

Winter break begins on Thursday.

