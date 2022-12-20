Ohio man wanted for murder may have been on MTU campus

If you spot John Ferry, do not engage and call 911 immediately.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on the campus of Michigan Tech University (MTU) this weekend.

46-year-old John Michael Ferry is wanted by the Columbus Police Department in Ohio on murder charges and could be dangerous. The Columbus Division of Police shared this post on its Facebook on Nov. 28.

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) describes Ferry as being 6-foot tall and weighing 220 pounds. The MDOC adds that Ferry has visible scars on his left back and one on his right hand.

Ferry has previously been banned from MTU’s campus. That ban remains in effect.

Public Safety and Public Safety Services completed a sweep of campus early Monday morning and determined he was not on campus.

MTU asks that if you see Ferry, do not approach him and call 911.

Ferry was previously sentenced in Houghton County for malicious destruction of fire or police property attempt and an assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder attempt in 2017.

You can see photos of Ferry below.

John Ferry (MTU.EDU)
John Ferry (MTU.EDU)
