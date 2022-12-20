Munising Public Schools to close Wed, Thurs due to illness

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools are canceling school Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 due to pervasive student and staff illness.

The superintendent has said a significant percentage of the student body and teaching staff is absent and the effectiveness of instruction has been compromised. Neighboring districts have reported experiencing similar illness issues with students and staff.

The Drama Club Play will still be held this evening Dec. 20. However, performances scheduled for Thursday are canceled and may be rescheduled at a later time.

Athletic events and practices scheduled for Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 are also canceled and may be rescheduled at a later time.

Custodians and bus drivers will be taking advantage of the closure to perform deep-cleaning of touch points and surfaces in both buildings and on school buses. Please note that the vast majority of reported illnesses are either seasonal Influenza A or the RSV virus.

Winter break will begin Friday, Dec. 23 and continue through Monday Jan. 2.

