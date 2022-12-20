Mather Playground Committee looking for last fundraising push

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Public School District, is calling on the public to help them raise the remaining funds, for a new playground. The playground at Mather Elementary in Munising is 27 years old and in need of replacement.

The Mather Playground Committee has already raised more than $96,000. Now they’re looking for another $23,000, to have enough to replace the playground with a more modern, more accessible one.

“The community has been so supportive but, in reality, it’s for our students, to make sure that we have a safe place for our students to exert energy, to practice recreation and a healthy lifestyle living,” said WesLee Tweedale, Mather Elementary principal.

The Mather Playground Committee is hopeful they can raise the remaining funds and begin construction on the new playground during the summer.

