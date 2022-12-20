Marquette YMCA ready for the holidays

David and Thu Brule YMCA in Marquette
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Dec. 20, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cold can make it difficult to stay active during the winter, but Marquette’s YMCA has plenty of activities from kids and families this holiday season.

The YMCA is cutting down on some of its regular programs during Christmas break in order to make room for families to come and enjoy the facilities while they are out of school.

Brett Conklin, the YMCA’s director of fitness and personal training, says that it’s exciting to see visitors from both in and outside Marquette.

“What I enjoy seeing is families coming together, and coming in here. And I also enjoy seeing members bring in guests from out of town,” says Conklin. “It’s fun and exciting to see people wanting to be healthy together and share what we offer here at the Y.”

The YMCA is open every day, with open pool and gymnasium hours varying.

Click here for more information about business hours, or membership pricing.

