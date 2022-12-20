Marquette dance studio spreads holiday cheer

giving back program
giving back program(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Attitudes Dance Studio partnered with Lake Superior Village to give back to the community.

The studio held its 14th annual Pay it Forward Holiday Giving Program Tuesday. The organizations sponsored seven different children to make sure they have a wonderful Christmas morning.

Staff said that although the program is about collecting and giving gifts, it represents the true meaning of Christmas.

“It starts from just asking the kids in general what they want and seeing the smiles on their faces and then when the parents come and pick the kids up, they sometimes cry and hug us,” said Kendra Goedert, Lake Superior Village service coordinator.

Goedert also says last year both Lake Superior Village and New Attitudes Dance Studio ended up helping almost 20 families with the program.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

