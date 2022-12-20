Light snow through tomorrow then winter storm

A cold front is moving through the area with light snow early this morning. Then, light lake-effect snow showers develop behind it in the Keweenaw. Tomorrow starts off quiet with light snow showers moving in across the west by the afternoon. This becomes widespread on Thursday.

A strong winter storm lifts north into the Lower Peninsula by the end of the week. We will start to have widespread moderate snow Thursday evening. Snow will become heavy on Friday with lake effect snow developing on Saturday as that system moves into Canada. We’re expecting hazardous travel conditions during these days! Winds will strengthen with gusts pushing 60mph. This will cause Blizzard conditions with whiteouts, power outages, and large waves from Thursday evening through Friday! We strongly urge you to avoid travel during this time! Wind chill readings will range from -0s to -10s. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Morning light snow with lake effect snow in the Keweenaw

>Highs: Upper teen west, mid to upper 20s west

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Thursday: Widespread light snow then moderate snow by the evening

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20

Friday: Windy with widespread heavy snow

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20

Saturday: Moderate lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Christmas Day: Morning light snow showers north

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Monday: Light snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

