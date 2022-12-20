Light snow through tomorrow then winter storm

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is moving through the area with light snow early this morning. Then, light lake-effect snow showers develop behind it in the Keweenaw. Tomorrow starts off quiet with light snow showers moving in across the west by the afternoon. This becomes widespread on Thursday.

A strong winter storm lifts north into the Lower Peninsula by the end of the week. We will start to have widespread moderate snow Thursday evening. Snow will become heavy on Friday with lake effect snow developing on Saturday as that system moves into Canada. We’re expecting hazardous travel conditions during these days! Winds will strengthen with gusts pushing 60mph. This will cause Blizzard conditions with whiteouts, power outages, and large waves from Thursday evening through Friday! We strongly urge you to avoid travel during this time! Wind chill readings will range from -0s to -10s. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Morning light snow with lake effect snow in the Keweenaw

>Highs: Upper teen west, mid to upper 20s west

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Thursday: Widespread light snow then moderate snow by the evening

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20

Friday: Windy with widespread heavy snow

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20

Saturday: Moderate lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Christmas Day: Morning light snow showers north

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Monday: Light snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
Ohio man wanted for murder may have been on MTU campus
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
Fatal crash (gfx)
1 dead, 1 injured in Luce County vehicle crash
Winter weather hazards expected from Thursday through Saturday.
Late-week winter storm may significantly disrupt holiday travel

Latest News

Winter weather hazards expected from Thursday through Saturday.
Late-week winter storm may significantly disrupt holiday travel
Winter weather hazards expected from Thursday through Saturday.
ACTIVE PATTERN: Pre-holiday winter storm likely
winter storm
Active stretch with possible winter storm before the holiday
Snow chances start off the week and linger into next weekend
Snow chances this upcoming week with arctic air to follow