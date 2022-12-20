Kiwanis Club of Marquette preparing for community Christmas Eve dinner

By Alyssa Erwin
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual free community Christmas Eve dinner is only available for delivery or pick-up this year.

Two members from the Kiwanis Club of Marquette, Neal Crothers and Brian Jensen, explained meals could be reserved by calling 1-855-500-0919.

There is meal delivery on Christmas Eve Day from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

Meals can also be picked up from Marquette Salvation Army. Meal pick-up is scheduled for noon-2:00 p.m. at 1009 Baraga Street.

