Kiwanis Club of Marquette preparing for community Christmas Eve dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual free community Christmas Eve dinner is only available for delivery or pick-up this year.

Two members from the Kiwanis Club of Marquette, Neal Crothers and Brian Jensen, explained meals could be reserved by calling 1-855-500-0919.

There is meal delivery on Christmas Eve Day from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

Meals can also be picked up from Marquette Salvation Army. Meal pick-up is scheduled for noon-2:00 p.m. at 1009 Baraga Street.

