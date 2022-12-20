‘I love it here’: New Escanaba DDA director focuses on city promoting

Escanaba's Downtown Development Authority.
Escanaba's Downtown Development Authority.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba has a new Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Director and he’s focusing on new marketing and promotions. Craig Worpel is a lifelong yooper and he’s taken on this new role to help grow the city.

Worpel has already increased the DDA’s online presence and added an American flag outside the building. It’s been 10 years since flags flew in front of the DDA.

“I’ve always had a deep interest for Escanaba — I love it here. It’s my opportunity to try and do something for the community,” said Worpel. Escanaba has been without a DDA Director for seven months.

You can find downtown Escanaba on Facebook and Instagram and Worpel says the website is still being developed.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
Fatal crash (gfx)
1 dead, 1 injured in Luce County vehicle crash
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Winter weather hazards expected from Thursday through Saturday.
ACTIVE PATTERN: Pre-holiday winter storm likely
Michigan gas price averages set new 2022 low price

Latest News

Billerud Logo
Billerud steps closer to the UP’s largest investment
Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
Ohio man wanted for murder may have been on MTU campus
Ontonagon Area Schools is holding a Joyful Smiles photo booth for students and staff to send...
Ontonagon Area Schools presents Joyful Smiles photos as winter break sendoff
Calumet High School held its first-ever college symposium on Mon. to help prepare upcoming...
Calumet High School holds informative college symposium for upcoming graduates