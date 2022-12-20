‘I love it here’: New Escanaba DDA director focuses on city promoting

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba has a new Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Director and he’s focusing on new marketing and promotions. Craig Worpel is a lifelong yooper and he’s taken on this new role to help grow the city.

Worpel has already increased the DDA’s online presence and added an American flag outside the building. It’s been 10 years since flags flew in front of the DDA.

“I’ve always had a deep interest for Escanaba — I love it here. It’s my opportunity to try and do something for the community,” said Worpel. Escanaba has been without a DDA Director for seven months.

You can find downtown Escanaba on Facebook and Instagram and Worpel says the website is still being developed.

