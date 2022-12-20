Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.

From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets.

Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were focused on a home on the block that had apparent damage to its front windows.

No further information is available at this time. Most law enforcement had left the scene by 5:40 p.m.

This article will be updated when any new information is available.

