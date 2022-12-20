Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence

A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.
A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening.

From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets.

Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were focused on a home on the block that had apparent damage to its front windows.

No further information is available at this time. Most law enforcement had left the scene by 5:40 p.m.

This article will be updated when any new information is available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benefit-eligible families will receive holiday grocery assistance
Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s

Latest News

The Portage Lake District Library is planning on beginning a series of interior redesigns, the...
Portage Lake District Library to redesign interior in May
The Upper Michigan Chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is looking for additional...
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly looking for volunteer drivers and cookie donations for annual Christmas meals
TV6's Pavlina Osta and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (12/20/2022)
45 landowners and timber professionals listen to forest health presentations
Forest health workshop educates landowners, timber professionals on invasive species