Coping with stress during the holiday season

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While known for being cheery and bright, the holiday season can also bring on stress.

Shopping for presents and decorating the Christmas tree and other festivities can put a lot on people’s plates. That’s why one Marquette organization hoped to help people blow off some steam, with a unique coping mechanism.

Tuesday the Masonic Center in Marquette opened a smash room for people to ‘beat’ the holiday blues.

“We have electronics and all kinds of different things you can smash up if you are feeling stressed about the holidays,” said MATI Arts Head Melissa Sprouse.

Sprouse said it’s a great way to relieve those pent-up feelings weighing you down.

“Everyone is stressed out this time of year so it’s kind of fun to break things, especially if they are old and don’t work anymore, and find an alternate use for them,” Sprouse said.

This is the first event of its kind at the center and the hope is to raise money to expand the arts.

“We’re hoping to turn this room into rentable artist studio space. We are raising money to renovate the art studios,” Sprouse said.

And while the smash room was only available temporarily, GLRC Clinical Services Senior Director Jessica Murewski said there are other ways to cope with holiday-induced anxiety.

“Making sure that we are taking really good care of ourselves. Eating good meals, sleeping well, and making sure we are meeting our own needs,” Murewski said

Murewski said it’s also important to set boundaries with family and friends.

“Not having to make all of the events that sometimes we feel expected to and instead, looking after ourselves,” Murewski said

You can find more available resources here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.