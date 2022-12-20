Calumet High School holds informative college symposium for upcoming graduates

Calumet High School held its first-ever college symposium on Mon. to help prepare upcoming graduates for college life.
Calumet High School held its first-ever college symposium on Mon. to help prepare upcoming graduates for college life.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Calumet High School (CHS) held its first college symposium to allow juniors and seniors to ask questions of former CHS students on Monday.

11 recently graduated alumni were invited to talk with students.

They range from nearby colleges such as Gogebic Community College to out-of-state schools such as Indiana Wesleyan and Harvard University.

“They are a diverse group of students with lots of different experiences to share with our students,” said CHS Guidance Counselor Troy Reuter.

Reuter hopes that by bringing in such a range of alumni, they will be able to provide various answers to better prepare upcoming graduates.

The alumni were asked questions about their school choices, budgeting and campus life.

The goal was to provide as much advice as possible to the so soon-to-be graduates so that they can move beyond high school confidently.

“The main reason we set it up is to expose students to some people that are really going through it right now,” continued Reuter. “And to get some advice from them, maybe something they wouldn’t hear from teachers or from their guidance counselors like myself, getting that real-life experience from the students that are going through it.”

