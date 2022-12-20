Blizzard-like conditions possible Thursday night-Saturday evening

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake-effect snow continues tonight, with additional accumulations possible, especially toward the Keweenaw Peninsula. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of Upper Michigan and northern Wisconsin from Thursday night through Saturday. Significant snow accumulations will be possible. Most of Upper Michigan will see over a foot of snow, with over two feet for many areas. The Michigamme Highlands and Porcupine Mountains could see over three feet. This will combine with wind gusts of at least 50 mph to create blowing snow and reduced visibilities less than a quarter-mile at times. Tune into Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez on your TV6 Morning News for an accurate breakdown of expected snow totals.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with lake-effect snow likely, heaviest in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph.

>Lows: Single digits below zero for most. Low-teens above zero for the Keweenaw Peninsula. Low-teens below zero for the western interior. Single digits above zero for the eastern U.P. Wind chills could drop to -20.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow likely.

>Highs: Teens. A few highs could remain in the single digits above zero toward the western interior.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with snow likely.

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Windy, with snow and blowing snow likely. Visibilities could be reduced to 1/4 of a mile or less.

>Highs: Around 20

Saturday: Windy, with snow likely.

>Highs: Around 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with scattered morning lake-effect snow showers.

>Highs: Teens

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered lake-effect snow showers.

>Highs: Around 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers.

>Highs: 20s

