Billerud steps closer to the UP’s largest investment

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wells Township Board approved Billerud’s proposal for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone (FPPRZ). This is the next step in the company’s historic investment.

Billerud is one step closer to the largest investment project the U.P. has ever seen. The Swedish owners of the Escanaba paper mill want to invest $1 billion into the mill.

“At the end of the day, it’s about a generational investment that will keep this mill and these jobs and the economic impact it has anchored in not only Delta County, but also the Upper Peninsula,” said Marty Fittante, the CEO of InvestUP.

Now, it’s one step closer. The Wells Township Board voted to approve an FPPRZ for 15 years. This will abate taxes for the mill, making it easier to pay for the investment. The state will be responsible for making up the taxes for schools and the public library.

“We’re making a huge investment and we are partnering with every stakeholder that we can to help us through this because it is a big commitment on our part,” said Michael Glodowski, the vice president of technical services at Billerud.

Right now, the mill makes graphic and specialty papers, like magazines. This investment will add a new machine called a KM7. That allows the mill to make carton board — like the boxes your smartphones come in.

“Any of the cosmetic companies and again, any of the high-end alcohol that comes housed in a box — any of those are potential customers down the road,” said Glodowski.

With this investment, the mill would retain its 823 employees and create new jobs during the construction starting in 2025.

There’s another public meeting Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce. There, the Escanaba Township Board will vote on allowing an FPPRZ.

