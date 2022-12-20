Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the second annual Big Freeze Fishing Derby. It’s hosted by Visit Escanaba and this time, it’s a two-day event. It begins Friday, Feb. 17 in the Ruth Butler Building. There will be a fire and ice-themed warm-up party.

Fishing begins Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 a.m., anywhere on Little Bay de Noc.

Registration is open now on the Fish Donkey app.

“This year, we gathered a prize pool of close to $5,500 so there’s a lot of prizes to be had for people who want to compete in the fishing derby,” said Morgan Eaglowski, the events coordinator for Visit Escanaba.

If ice fishing isn’t your thing, there will be indoor activities like canvas painting and bounce houses for kids. Register for those events here.

All money raised at the derby will benefit Delta County Search and Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.