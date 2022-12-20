Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open

An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.(Pixabay)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the second annual Big Freeze Fishing Derby. It’s hosted by Visit Escanaba and this time, it’s a two-day event. It begins Friday, Feb. 17 in the Ruth Butler Building. There will be a fire and ice-themed warm-up party.

Fishing begins Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 a.m., anywhere on Little Bay de Noc.

Registration is open now on the Fish Donkey app.

“This year, we gathered a prize pool of close to $5,500 so there’s a lot of prizes to be had for people who want to compete in the fishing derby,” said Morgan Eaglowski, the events coordinator for Visit Escanaba.

If ice fishing isn’t your thing, there will be indoor activities like canvas painting and bounce houses for kids. Register for those events here.

All money raised at the derby will benefit Delta County Search and Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benefit-eligible families will receive holiday grocery assistance
Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township

Latest News

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township
Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus
Benefit-eligible families will receive holiday grocery assistance
Mather Playground in Munising
Mather Playground Committee looking for last fundraising push