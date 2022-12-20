Bay’s Creger named MCCAA Men’s Basketball North Conference Player of the week

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s Tyrel Creger has been named the MCCAA Northern Conference Player of the Week for the week of December 11-18.

The Norse started out their week at Milwaukee Area Technical College. The Stormers were ranked at #7 in the NJCAA Division 2 poll that came out on that day. Creger (FR, Owatonna, MN) scored eight points, collected seven rebounds, and had six assists in an 89-70 loss on the road.

Creger and the Norse were forced into an undesirable position this past weekend. Weather prevented one of the teams from attending the Winter Classic hosted at Bay College. Due to the last-minute nature of the cancellation, and in order for all three teams to play twice, Bay decided to play two games in one day.

In the early game on Saturday Creger helped lead the Norse to an 82-37 victory over Gogebic Community College. Tyrel ended up with nine points, five rebounds, and two assists. A few hours later the Norse and Creger were back on the floor to face Oakland Community College. He ended up scoring 14 points, grabbing six rebounds, to go with one assist and two steals.

For the week Tyrel averaged 10.3 points per game, six rebounds per game, 3 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game.

Creger is the first Men’s Basketball player to receive an MCCAA weekly honor in program history. The Norse are in their first season as a member of the Michigan Community College Athletic Association.

