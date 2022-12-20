Battle of the Bells begins

Tia and Elizabeth ring bells for the Salvation Army
Tia and Elizabeth ring bells for the Salvation Army(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good.

The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa and producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne.

Their final collection numbers are still being tallied, but the Morning News Team is confident they have the win in the bag.

“Obviously the Morning News Team will win,” said Elizabeth Peterson. “I feel really confident that we have a really great group of people and we’ve already got a lot of donations, so game on.”

Visit the Negaunee SuperOne Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. to donate and help the Evening News Team secure a victory.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benefit-eligible families will receive holiday grocery assistance
Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township

Latest News

Sex offender sentenced to prison after traveling to UP and grooming minor
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township
Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus