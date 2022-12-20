Battle of the Bells begins

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good.

The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa and producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne.

Their final collection numbers are still being tallied, but the Morning News Team is confident they have the win in the bag.

“Obviously the Morning News Team will win,” said Elizabeth Peterson. “I feel really confident that we have a really great group of people and we’ve already got a lot of donations, so game on.”

Visit the Negaunee SuperOne Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. to donate and help the Evening News Team secure a victory.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.