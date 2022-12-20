Alger County officials address concerns about animal shelter

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the public spoke during public comment regarding the Alger County animal shelter on Monday night. Earlier in the month, the county decided not to renew the lease for the shelter which expires at the end of Dec.

Instead, the shelter will become a county department staffed and budgeted under the county general fund.

“That’s in a way to respond more to community concerns and to manage the animals in a more effective way,” said Robert Steinhoff, Alger County prosecuting attorney.

While members of the public expressed concern over the change, some were misinformed regarding the status of the shelter: it will not become a ‘kill shelter.’

“It has never been discussed and as far as I’m concerned, it will never be a kill shelter, the Alger County animal shelter will always be ‘no kill’,” Steinhoff continued.

The Alger County Board of Commissioners also approved the 2023 fiscal budget. Within that budget is about eight times the funding normally earmarked for the animal shelter in Alger County.

“What we ended up realizing is that we would have to take this solely on with the responsibility so this year I believe we have around a little over $80,000 that we’re going to move into that to make sure there are two employees and a manager,” said Steve Webber, Alger County administrator.

Webber says they’re working to ensure the safety of the animals and improve transparency.

“The animals are the number one concern in this, they will be taken care of, we will be working with everybody in the best way that we can to make sure that the process is as similar to what they’re used to or better than what they’ve seen in the past,” Webber added.

Alger County is also in the process of hiring an Animal Control Manager for the shelter.

