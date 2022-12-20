6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern California

A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles (343 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton-area law enforcement is alerting the community of an individual who may have been on...
Ohio man wanted for murder may have been on MTU campus
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
Fatal crash (gfx)
1 dead, 1 injured in Luce County vehicle crash
Winter weather hazards expected from Thursday through Saturday.
Late-week winter storm may significantly disrupt holiday travel

Latest News

Hertz may have rented Nissan and Ford vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls, the federal...
US probing reports that Hertz rented cars with open recalls
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function.
German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp
Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function.
German court finds 97-year-old guilty of Nazi war crimes
An intruder was able to enter a Uvalde school during a safety audit, the superintendent says.
Intruder was able to enter Uvalde school during safety audit