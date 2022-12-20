1 dead after snowmobile crash in Autrain Township

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened Monday in Autrain Township.

Around 9:00 p.m., a 911 call was received about a a snowmobile crash on Trail #7 approximately 1 mile north of the Buckhorn Road.

A 50-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Trail #7 when she failed to negotiate a curve. The victim exited the trail into a highly wooded area, struck several trees, and was ejected from the snowmobile.

After the crash, the victim’s husband located her and transported her to their residence on S. Lost Lake Road, where he called 911.

Michigan State Police, Alger EMS, and the Alger County Sheriff’s Department responded to investigate. Life saving measures were attempted but the victim died from injuries sustained in the crash.

It is unknown at this time any contributing factors of the accident. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending family notifications.

The accident is still under investigation.

