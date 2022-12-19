Wells, Escanaba Townships to hold special meetings to consider Renaissance Zone

Flags outside the Delta County Chamber of Commerce. (WLUC photo)
Flags outside the Delta County Chamber of Commerce. (WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wells Township Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. to consider a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone.

Another meeting will be held by the Escanaba Township Board on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.

Both of the meetings will be at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce Center at 1001 N. Lincoln Road, Escanaba.

Residents of the community are welcome to attend the meetings.

If you have any questions about the meetings, contact Ed Legault, Executive Director of the Delta County Economic Development Alliance, at (906) 786-2192.

