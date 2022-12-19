Select Realty organizes sleigh rides for Gwinn, K.I. Sawyer elementary students

By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Elementary students in Gwinn and K.I. Sawyer got a special ride Monday.

Students were taken on sleigh rides around their school. Select Realty employees made it happen. They also put together goody bags for the 500 total students at Gilbert and K.I. Sawyer Elementary Schools.

“We wanted to make sure that every kid in Gwinn’s elementary schools had a chance to get a sleigh ride,” said Sharon Nelson-Curtice, Select Realty Realtor. “We contacted Jesie Melchiori who does the rides out at Up North Lodge, and she very willingly jumped in and joined us, too.”

Nelson-Curtis says the Select Realty team is very community-minded.

Some light snowfall made Monday’s rides feel quite magical. Santa and the Grinch also surprised students, riding around the schools before the students got on the sleigh.

