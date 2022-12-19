The Ryan Report - Dec. 18, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with Chuck Nelson, of Marshfield Clinic Health System
The Ryan Report
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of December speaking with Chuck Nelson, chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System.

This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Nelson to discuss his new role, the uptick in respiratory illnesses, and Marshfield’s impact in the Upper Peninsula.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

The Ryan Report

Part 3:

The Ryan Report

Part 4:

The Ryan Report

