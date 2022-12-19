Psychic medium to hold gallery reading at Island Resort and Casino

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day.

The two talk about their experiences at Marquette Mountain Resort during its opening weekend, the new Gogebic County updated snowmobile trail and shipping deadlines.

Psychic medium Steve Carter joins them to explain how his line of work is similar, and different, from what you might see on TV.

Carter says he gets visions by reading people’s energy or by feeling the energy of the space he steps into.

Carter was contacted by police working on the Delphi Murder Case in Delphi, Indiana. He says, upon entering the site of the murders, he kept hearing the name “Rick”. While it was then unknown to the police, a man named Richard Allen was later pinpointed as the murderer.

As a psychic medium, Carter ‘loads’ information into his head which he says comes through like a video stream.

Carter adds that he doesn’t solve cases, but rather uses his intuition and internal information to explore avenues and possibilities that may have been overlooked.

He says being a psychic is often thought of as an other-worldly capability, but that anybody can harness these intuitive powers through meditation and open-mindedness.

Carter has worked with police on various murder cases and offers private readings and gallery readings.

You can see the psychic in action on December 29 at the Island Resort and Casino.

Though there isn’t time for each guest to receive a private reading at that event, Carter says he will let the energy inside the room lead him throughout the night of revelations.

You can purchase your tickets for Psychic Medium Steve Carter’s Gallery Reading at eventbrite.com.

Keep up with Steve Carter and his abilities on psychicmediumstevecarter.com. Though there isn’t a premiere date yet, Carter is working with police on a cold case murder podcast.

