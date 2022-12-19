NMU Sets School Record for Largest Margin of Victory in 125-50 Win over Finlandia

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team defeated Finlandia University 125-50 on Sunday. The 75-point win marked the largest margin of victory in school history, breaking the previous record of 74 points set on two occasions in the mid-1960′s. NMU scored 62 points in the first half and 63 in the second to accrue the seventh-largest point total in program history. All nine Wildcats who played scored at least eight points, with eight breaking double-figures.

Dylan Kuehl led the way with 22 points (career-high) on 11-12 shooting, including several dunks. He added nine rebounds and five steals. Jackson Dudek went 9-9 from the field for 20 points (career-high). Justin Kuehl added a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. As a team, the Wildcats shot 52-79 (65.8%) from the field while holding Finlandia to 19-62 (30.6%). NMU led in rebounds 51-20, assists 26-8, and points in the paint 76-12.

Finlandia opened the scoring with a three-pointer and a second triple soon after pushed the Lions to an early 8-4 advantage less than three minutes into the game. The Wildcats then broke out on a 13-0 run, with 11 of those points coming from Carson Smith and Max Bjorklund, to go ahead 17-8. After Smith, Justin Kuehl, and Finlandia’s John Schutz exchanged threes over the middle stretch of the opening half, NMU went on their largest run of the game, a 19-0 tear, to go ahead 44-16 with seven minutes and change remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

At the half, NMU created a sizable 62-26 advantage. Smith and Bjorklund each scored 14 points in the first while NMU dominated the paint with a 36-6 scoring edge. Five Wildcats dished out multiple assists in the opening half. Dylan Kuehl had his hands in the passing lane early and often in the second half. Several steals led to fast-break dunks.

Just a few minutes into the second half, the Wildcats went on a 15-0 run to go up 82-30. After the Lions briefly stalled the momentum with an 11-4 run of their own in the middle of the second half, the Wildcats broke out on another significant run of 12-0 to hit the century mark and lead 100-41. Jackson Dudek came off the bench and could not miss, hitting an array of shots from all over the floor.

Dudek marked a perfect 9-9 on the afternoon for his career-best 20 points. Along with a pair of Connor McCance triples, the Wildcats went on their fifth run of the game of double-digits, this time 18-0 in the winding minutes, to help put the finishing touches on a 125-50 win.

The Wildcats will next take the court on Monday, January 2, 2023, when they pay a visit to Northwood.

