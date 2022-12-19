From Michigan With Love: Old World Almond’s, Alden’s Mill House

Michigan. (WLUC) - Alden’s is a family-owned mill house near Torch Lake, MI that offers over 33 custom spice blends in three sizes.

Old World Almonds was started in 1984 as a hobby and blossomed into a growing business. The business has re-sealable pouches available.

The almonds are produced in Livonia and Westland but can be sold and shipped all over the country.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.