Michigan gas price averages set new 2022 low price

(Colin Baillie)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA; Michigan gas price averages have fallen 17 cents over the past week, setting a new record low price for the calendar year.

Statewide, drivers are paying an average of $3.07 per gallon of regular unleaded gas; that price is 81 cents less than this time last month. The national average still remains slightly higher than that, at $3.15 per gallon.

When it comes to gas price averages by county throughout the Upper Peninsula, Mackinac County has the highest average at $3.61 per gallon. Meantime, Delta County currently has the lowest average at $2.77 per gallon.

To find the lowest average gas price in your area, click here.

