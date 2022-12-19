Marquette Choral Society caps off weekend performance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kaufman Auditorium was filled with the sound of classical holiday music Sunday afternoon.

The Marquette Choral Society performed classic songs like “Oh My Bethlehem” but in Spanish. Musicians played instruments like the harp and marimba alongside the choir during the performance.

The music director of the choral society, Erin Colwitz, said the purpose of this weekend’s concert was to spread some holiday cheer.

“We do it for the community, but we also do it, of course, for the singers. This is a part of their home and choral singing is their home and we hope that they find a community within this choir. Of course, we want to present something nice for people to rejoice in the holiday season, feel a little bit more holiday cheer,” Colwitz said.

The Marquette Choral Society’s next big concert them performing Paul Winter’s “Missa Gaia” or “Earth Mass” which is scheduled around Earth Day in April.

