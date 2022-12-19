Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign.

Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at the Inn and the Beacon House.

A participating student said she loves being involved in an event that gives back to those in need.

“I love it, this is my first year at this school. They do really great things and this I just one of the many great things so it’s really awesome to be part of that and to get out there in the community,” said Gabriella Rajaniemi.

The charity event has been running strong for the past 10 years.

