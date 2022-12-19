Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations

Rock the Socks delivery
Rock the Socks delivery(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign.

Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at the Inn and the Beacon House.

A participating student said she loves being involved in an event that gives back to those in need.

“I love it, this is my first year at this school. They do really great things and this I just one of the many great things so it’s really awesome to be part of that and to get out there in the community,” said Gabriella Rajaniemi.

The charity event has been running strong for the past 10 years.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
Fatal crash (gfx)
1 dead, 1 injured in Luce County vehicle crash
"Members of Recruit School #11 pose with academy and executive staff from the Michigan DNR Law...
DNR welcomes 3 new UP conservation officers
winter storm
ACTIVE PATTERN: Pre-holiday winter storm likely
Snow chances start off the week and linger into next weekend
Snow chances this upcoming week with arctic air to follow

Latest News

Elementary students in Gwinn and K.I. Sawyer got a special ride Monday.
Select Realty organizes sleigh rides for Gwinn, K.I. Sawyer elementary students
Flags outside the Delta County Chamber of Commerce. (WLUC photo)
Wells, Escanaba Townships to hold special meetings to consider Renaissance Zone
Michigan gas price averages set new 2022 low price
Audience members listen to the performance from the Marquette Choral Society
Marquette Choral Society caps off weekend performance