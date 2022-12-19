Late-week winter storm may significantly disrupt holiday travel

Winter weather hazards expected from Thursday through Saturday.
Winter weather hazards expected from Thursday through Saturday.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST
The area could see a quick burst of an inch or two of snow tonight. Lake-effect snow will follow into Tuesday, which could produce a couple more inches of accumulation, especially toward the Keweenaw Peninsula. Behind a cold front, Wednesday morning low temperatures should fall below zero for interior locations--potentially even to -10. Our attention then turns to a system that will start to impact the area Wednesday night, lasting into Saturday. Significant snow is possible, particularly in the Thursday evening to Saturday afternoon time frame. Very strong winds will also be possible, resulting in the potential for blizzard conditions. If you need to travel for the holiday weekend, it is recommended you do so before Thursday or travel may become impossible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely. An inch or two of accumulation is possible.

>Lows: Single digits and teens

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely. An inch or two of accumulation is possible in lake-effect prone areas, with the potential for a bit more toward the Keweenaw Peninsula. Breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph.

>Highs: Teens and 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow showers in the western and central U.P. Morning lows below zero are possible for interior locations, with some areas potentially dipping to -10.

>Highs: Teens

Thursday: Snow likely, becoming heaviest in the evening.

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Snow likely. Very heavy snow and very strong winds are possible.

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with snow likely, heaviest in the morning. Very strong winds are possible.

>Highs: Teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow showers.

>Highs: Teens

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers in the central and eastern U.P.

>Highs: Around 20

