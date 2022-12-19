Judge hears closing arguements in Christopher Grider Jan. 6 case

Christopher Grider faces up to nearly 40 years for his charges related to his alleged actions on Jan 6. Grider’s defense claims he was swept up in emotion and trying to support former President Trump
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Christopher Grider was at the scene of one of the most infamous January sixth moments, the shooting of Ashli Babbit outside the House of Representatives lobby.

Grider says he was wrapped up in emotion, and never committed any violence. The prosecution and defense made their closing arguments beofre federal Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly Monday, Dec. 19.

The government argues Grider knew what he was doing as he unlawfully entered the Capitol. He’s accused of giving a fellow rioter a helmet that was used to smash the door to the House of Representatives lobby, and that he attempted to cut the power by gaining access to a circuit breaker inside.

The defense counters that Grider admits he was in the Capitol unlawfully, but claim he had no intent to disrupt the transfer of power.

The defense says Grider cannot explain or remember some of his actions that day, and he was swept up by the words of former President Donald Trump and his desire to support Senator Ted Cruz’s decision not to certify the election.

Grider has already plead guilty on two of his nine original charges. He faces up to nearly 40 years in prison if convicted of all charges. Kollar-Kotelly says she expects to come to a verdict on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

