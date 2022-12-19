‘Cudighis and cannabis’: Fire Station opens dispensary 8 in Ishpeming

The store shares a building with Ralph’s Deli
On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in...
On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming.

Staff explain Ishpeming’s city limits allowed for two dispensaries to open. Fire Station was quick to snatch one of those spots.

The building is near the roundabout in Ishpeming and shares a building with Ralph’s Deli. Fire Station staff say the deli is the perfect neighboring business for a cannabis store.

“Most of our employees... came from the Negaunee location,” said Dustin Howard, Ishpeming Fire Station general manager. “We’ve always been fans of Ralph’s so we’re really excited for them to get opened up maybe in the next couple of months here and start enjoying some of those snacks. Cudighis and cannabis is kind of what we’re saying. Everyone is enjoying that, and we’re excited about that.”

The store is running 25% off sales until Christmas to celebrate the new location.

