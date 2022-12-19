Breitung Township Schools to add school resource officer

The full-time position will be staffed by Kingsford Public Safety
The new full-time position will be staffed by Kingsford Public Safety
The new full-time position will be staffed by Kingsford Public Safety(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Jan. 3, a school resource officer from Kingsford Public Safety will be posted inside Breitung Township Schools.

“I personally was sent to Chicago, where I completed my basic SRO course or school resource officer,” said Matt Brouillette, Kingsford Public Safety Officer.

Brouillette has been a street cop for more than a decade. Now, he will work full-time between Woodland Elementary and Kingsford Middle and High School.

“One of the biggest reasons I got into law enforcement was to help people, as cliche as that sounds, especially kids,” Brouillette said. “I got three young boys of my own. It is going to be nice because they all go to Kingsford, and I’ll be able to see my kids a lot more now.”

Brouillette said being a dad will help him in his role as a school resource officer.

“I want them to be able to come to me for anything. Advice, safety, anything like that,” Brouillette said.

The district has been looking to add a school resource officer for several years. The administration wants to see Brouillette provide enforcement, when necessary, but also be a positive presence in the buildings.

“Most importantly we want a resource for students, families and school administrators that work with him every day,” said David Holmes, Breitung Township Schools Superintendent.

Holmes said Brouillette will be in the schools every day, as well at large school events like sporting games, concerts, and more. Brouillette’s first day at the school will be Jan. 3.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
Fatal crash (gfx)
1 dead, 1 injured in Luce County vehicle crash
Winter weather hazards expected from Thursday through Saturday.
ACTIVE PATTERN: Pre-holiday winter storm likely
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
"Members of Recruit School #11 pose with academy and executive staff from the Michigan DNR Law...
DNR welcomes 3 new UP conservation officers

Latest News

A popular cafe and boutique in Ishpeming are reducing inventory as it prepares to change owners.
Rare Earth Goods and Cafe prepares for new ownership
Winter weather hazards expected from Thursday through Saturday.
Late-week winter storm may significantly disrupt holiday travel
Elementary students in Gwinn and K.I. Sawyer got a special ride Monday.
Select Realty organizes sleigh rides for Gwinn, K.I. Sawyer elementary students
Rock the Socks delivery
Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations