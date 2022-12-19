Breitung Township Schools to add school resource officer

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Jan. 3, a school resource officer from Kingsford Public Safety will be posted inside Breitung Township Schools.

“I personally was sent to Chicago, where I completed my basic SRO course or school resource officer,” said Matt Brouillette, Kingsford Public Safety Officer.

Brouillette has been a street cop for more than a decade. Now, he will work full-time between Woodland Elementary and Kingsford Middle and High School.

“One of the biggest reasons I got into law enforcement was to help people, as cliche as that sounds, especially kids,” Brouillette said. “I got three young boys of my own. It is going to be nice because they all go to Kingsford, and I’ll be able to see my kids a lot more now.”

Brouillette said being a dad will help him in his role as a school resource officer.

“I want them to be able to come to me for anything. Advice, safety, anything like that,” Brouillette said.

The district has been looking to add a school resource officer for several years. The administration wants to see Brouillette provide enforcement, when necessary, but also be a positive presence in the buildings.

“Most importantly we want a resource for students, families and school administrators that work with him every day,” said David Holmes, Breitung Township Schools Superintendent.

Holmes said Brouillette will be in the schools every day, as well at large school events like sporting games, concerts, and more. Brouillette’s first day at the school will be Jan. 3.

