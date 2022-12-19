ACTIVE PATTERN: Pre holiday winter storm likely

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A small disturbance swings through with widespread light snow tonight through tomorrow morning. Lake effect snow showers will develop through Thursday. Then, a strong system is expected to bring rounds of widespread snow starting Thursday with lake-effect snow developing by Saturday. We’re expecting strong winds with gusts near 60mph, which will sometimes cause whiteout conditions. Then, by Saturday we’re looking at wind chills in the teens below zero. As of now, this should clear by Christmas Day. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Morning light snow north

>Highs: Upper teens west, low to mid-20s elsewhere

Tonight: Widespread light snow

>Lows: Single numbers to teens

Tuesday: Lake effect snow along the west and northwest wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers west, teens east

Wednesday: Lake effect snow along the west and northwest wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers west, teens east

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread snow

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Friday: Windy with widespread snow

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Bitter cold, windy with continued lake effect snow

>Highs: Teens, Wind Chill reading -10s

Christmas Day: Becoming partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Teens

